As the two-day NATO summit got underway in Ankara on Tuesday, Türkiye's Presidency's Directorate of Communications unveiled an extensive International Media Center to support over 3,000 journalists covering one of the alliance's most significant gatherings.

As part of the preparations, the Directorate of Communications established the International Media Center at the Presidential Nation's Library as the operational hub for global press coverage of the July 7-8 NATO summit.

The purpose-built facility is hosting around 2,500 journalists, television crews, photographers, digital media representatives and international broadcasters, providing them with round-the-clock access to dedicated workspaces and live transmission infrastructure.

It features 1,800 workstations, 40 editing rooms and more than 100 live broadcast positions, including 54 permanent stand-up locations, enabling media organizations from around the world to deliver comprehensive coverage from Ankara.

The media center also features 11 press conference halls, the largest with a capacity of up to 500 people, alongside television studios, interview areas, media lounges, information desks, directional signage and digital broadcast screens designed to support uninterrupted reporting throughout the summit.

Planning and infrastructure work for the facility was carried out in coordination with the Presidency's Administrative Affairs Department.

To oversee the extensive media operation, the Directorate of Communications established a dedicated NATO task force responsible for accreditation, broadcasting operations, promotional activities, crisis communications and public diplomacy throughout the summit.

The operation involves 850 personnel, with 500 assigned directly to summit venues and another 350 supporting side events and crisis communication efforts.

Alongside their local counterparts, journalists from around the world have gathered in Ankara to cover the NATO summit, bringing together a diverse international media presence.

Many praised the organization of the event and the facilities provided at the International Media Centre, saying the dedicated workspaces, technical infrastructure and smooth logistics have made it easier to report on the summit as it began.

Lise Toft Hessellund of Denmark's TV 2 said her first impressions of the summit's organization had been overwhelmingly positive, praising both the facilities and the logistics provided for the international media.

"I arrived at the International Media Centre by shuttle bus this morning, and everything went very smoothly. There's plenty of information available, and I really feel that we're being well taken care of."

Hessellund also praised the venue itself, describing the Presidential Nation's Library as an impressive and comfortable place to work.

"It's a beautiful building, I've been reading about it, and you can really feel its scale. It's very stately and a great place to work. There's also plenty of good food, so overall it's been a very good experience."

Hessellund regularly covers NATO and attends alliance meetings at its headquarters. Comparing those experiences with the summit in Ankara, she said each host country has its own approach to organizing such events, adding that she found Türkiye's preparations to be highly organized and well executed.

Swiss journalist Nicole Anliker, an Istanbul-based correspondent for a Swiss newspaper, said she was impressed by the welcoming atmosphere at the summit.

"I've been pleasantly surprised by how relaxed and friendly the atmosphere is," Anliker said. "Everyone is talking to everyone. Of course, we're still at the beginning, so it's not the most intense moment yet, but it's a great opportunity to meet colleagues from different places."

She also praised the organization of the International Media Centre, highlighting both its hospitality and facilities.

"As always in Türkiye, the food is amazing," she said. "When I arrived this morning, I even took photos of the buffet because it was so beautifully prepared. Everything is very well organized and comfortable, and having such great facilities and helpful staff all around makes our work much easier."

Beyond the political and defense agenda of the NATO summit, the media center and the events organized on the sidelines also offer international visitors a glimpse of Türkiye's culture and hospitality, reflected in everything from the cuisine to the warm welcome and meticulous organization.

Through the "Türkiye's Values" and "Portrait of the Türkiye Brand in Numbers" exhibitions, visitors are introduced to the country's cultural heritage, international achievements, economic and technological progress, as well as its diplomatic and humanitarian efforts.

Displayed at the Directorate of Communications Exhibition Hall, Ankara Esenboğa Airport's International Terminal, and Armada Shopping and Business Center throughout the summit, the exhibitions aim to contribute to Türkiye's cultural diplomacy efforts and present the country to international guests through a comprehensive lens.