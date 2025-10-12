Doctors working at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital in Somalia have become leaders in modern medicine in their country through education integrated with the Turkish health care system.

Trained in thoracic surgery, internal medicine and cardiovascular surgery, Somali physicians at the hospital play a critical role in advancing health care services across the country.

Thoracic Surgeon Dr. Ali Muhammed Varsame, who began his career as an assistant in 2019, has been working as a doctor at the hospital since February 2025. He said he received six months of specialized training from Turkish professors, which significantly enhanced his professional expertise.

“Thoracic surgeries can only be performed at this hospital in Somalia,” Varsame said. “We carry out major operations, including cancer, trauma and heart and lung injuries. One of my patients had a crooked hand for 20 years and was depressed. We operated on his hand here and now it is normal; he is pleased. Without this hospital, such care would not have been possible.”

Asked why he chose to remain in Somalia despite higher earning opportunities abroad, Varsame explained, “I could work as an ordinary doctor elsewhere, but Somalia needs medical professionals. I help people here. That is the main purpose of being a doctor.”

Thoracic Surgeon Dr. Ali Muhammed Varsame discusses his medical training in Türkiye and healthcare work in Somalia at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital, Mogadishu, Somalia, Oct. 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Ahmet Muhammed Başır has been working at the hospital since 2016 and has served as a specialist and assistant education coordinator since 2020. He described the hospital as a tertiary health care center offering services in 24 medical specialties and housing Somalia’s largest dialysis center. “Thousands of patients are treated here every month,” he said.

Başır also emphasized Türkiye’s contribution to health care in Somalia. “While Western countries avoid investing here for security reasons, Türkiye established this large hospital. If other countries follow Türkiye’s example, it would greatly benefit Somalia,” he said.

Cardiovascular Surgeon Dr. Abducelil Abdullah, who completed his training in 2024, said the hospital has become the backbone of Somalia’s health care system. “Cardiovascular surgery did not exist in the country before. This hospital is extremely important to the public. Each year, new specialists are trained here, and over 120 Somali doctors have already completed their education,” he said.

The hospital serves not only Somalia but also patients from neighboring countries, including Kenya, Uganda, and Ethiopia. “We treat approximately 40,000 patients monthly. People value this hospital highly and refer to it as the ‘Erdoğan Hospital,’” Abdullah said.

Opened in Mogadishu in 2015 with Türkiye’s support, the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital has around 250 beds and features intensive care, operating rooms, dialysis and burn units.

In addition to providing health care, the facility serves as a training center, enabling hundreds of Somali doctors and health care workers to gain practical experience alongside Turkish specialists annually.

The hospital employs nearly 1,100 staff, including approximately 170 Somali and 30 Turkish doctors. It has become not only a vital medical center but also a symbol of Türkiye-Somalia friendship and a source of trust for the Somali public.