Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), announced that Gaziantep menengiç (melengiç) coffee has received a geographical indication registration from the European Union (EU).

Hisarcıklıoğlu shared the news on his social media account, stating that Gaziantep menengiç-melengiç coffee is the 29th product to receive EU geographical indication registration.

"Congratulations to Gaziantep and our country. I applaud everyone who contributed to this achievement. We have a product diversity that is a privilege for very few regions in the world. As TOBB and the chambers-exchanges community, we are putting great effort into promoting local and geographically indicated products. Our work continues for 66 geographical indications and six traditional product names that are still in the EU process," Hisarcıklıoğlu said.

Menengiç coffee, made from the roasted and ground seeds of the wild pistachio tree, offers a one-of-a-kind flavor experience with its rich, nutty taste and creamy texture. Unlike regular coffee, it’s naturally caffeine-free, making it a gentle option for those looking to enjoy a warm drink without the usual jolt. Many people drink menengiç coffee for its health benefits, such as helping digestion and supporting respiratory health.

This beverage, a staple in Gaziantep’s culinary tradition, is often enjoyed with milk, giving it a velvety smoothness that has won hearts both locally and around the world. Whether sipped as a comforting treat or savored for its health perks, menengiç coffee holds a special place in the hearts of its drinkers.