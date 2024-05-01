May 1, known as "Workers' Day" (Işçi Bayramı), became an official holiday in Türkiye in 1923. It is celebrated worldwide by workers and laborers as a day of unity, solidarity and struggle against injustices, and is recognized as an official holiday in many countries around the world.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his congratulations to workers on this occasion through a tweet, expressing his appreciation:

"I congratulate the May 1, Labor and Solidarity Day celebrated in our country and throughout the world. I send my greetings and love to all workers and laborers who pursue halal sustenance."

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan also tweeted and said:

"At the core of solidarity and struggle lies labor. Those who spend their lives producing in the fields, at home, in factories, offices, hospitals, workshops and construction sites are the essence of life.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate all workers, young and old, who, with their sweat and effort, contribute to the cycle of production on May 1, Labor and Solidarity Day."

During his visit, Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan celebrated May 1, Labor and Solidarity Day, with the workers of Sincan Municipality.

Işıkhan first arrived at Sincan Municipality's cleaning services garage to greet the workers for Labor and Solidarity Day.

After receiving information about the ongoing work from unit officials, Işıkhan chatted with the workers and listened to their requests.

He thanked the workers for keeping the streets clean and celebrated May 1, Labor and Solidarity Day together with them.

Later, Minister Işıkhan visited the workers at the municipal public works garage and the cleaning staff at Osmanlı Mahallesi neighborhood market, wishing them ease in their work.

Işıkhan, in his statement to the press after visiting the workers, emphasized that the 13th Labor Council, held on April 29-30, convened after a five-year hiatus, highlighting its importance as a significant consultation assembly.

Işıkhan noted that representatives from worker, employer and civil servant confederations, as well as unions, voiced their opinions on the structural issues in the labor sector during the council. He mentioned that topics such as the future of union organizations, collective bargaining processes, and how green and digital transformations affect work patterns were discussed within the scope of the council's work.

Işıkhan mentioned that nearly 1,300 people participated in the program and said: "The Labor Council had two significant components. As you know, we have experienced the COVID-19 pandemic for three years. This has affected not only Türkiye but also the entire world's labor sector. New work models, emerging crises, and models developed by states in response to these crises were all deliberated. We also experienced the earthquakes on Feb. 6-7, the disaster of the century. We had the opportunity to examine the effects of this century's disaster on the labor sector. These were very important topics for us."

"However, when we think about the dynamics of the labor sector, we are not limited to these. Various risks that may arise in the future are also crucial for us. If we can identify these risks, we can develop our plans and policies for the future." he added.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for hosting the closing of the Labor Council with a dinner at the Presidential Complex, stating: "Considering the dynamics and risks of the labor sector, we must analyze the opportunities and threats that may arise in the coming years very carefully to prepare our work, labor force and future. This is my responsibility as a ministry. We will continue our work in this manner."

When asked about welcoming May 1, with workers, Işıkhan emphasized the significance of the workers' efforts and sweat, stating that under President Erdoğan's leadership for 21 years, governments have never disadvantaged workers, laborers or employees.

Minister Işıkhan expressed gratitude to the valuable workers who transform, clean, organize and ensure transportation in the city while we comfortably stay at home, saying, "For example, without them, we wouldn't wake up to such a beautifully clean Sincan the next morning."

Işıkhan clarified that Taksim Square is open for unions and confederations to celebrate May 1, with specific activities like placing wreaths and observing a moment of silence. However, mass protests or malicious groups are not permitted due to citizens' safety concerns. He emphasized the importance of ensuring safety during such events.

Minister Işıkhan also wished the press members a happy May 1, Labor and Solidarity Day following his program and wished them success in their duties.

During Işıkhan's visit, he was accompanied by Sincan Mayor Murat Ercan and other municipal officials.