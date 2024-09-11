Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş announced that she, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya will visit the grave of 8-year-old Narin Güran, who was tragically killed in Diyarbakır.

Göktaş emphasized that she will personally oversee the case until every detail is clarified and those responsible are held accountable.

Speaking at the "Gazi Kadınlar Buluşması" ("Meeting of Veteran Women") event at the Council of State Education Facility, Göktaş highlighted the crucial role of female veterans not only in national defense but also in shaping the future.

She praised their strength, patience and heroism as a source of inspiration for new generations and reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to sharing their stories and honoring their memories.

Göktaş stressed the importance of women's visibility and representation in public and societal life as fundamental principles of democracy.

She noted that improving women's social status benefits all of society, as strong women contribute to creating strong future generations.

The minister reiterated that violence against women, including domestic violence, is unacceptable and affirmed the ministry's commitment to combating such violence with zero tolerance.

She also emphasized the significance of protecting the families and children of martyrs and veterans, stating that it is a reflection of Türkiye's values and humanity.

Göktaş condemned those responsible for Narin's death, asserting that they must face severe legal and moral consequences. Despite immediate search efforts by government agencies, Narin’s tragic fate was confirmed.