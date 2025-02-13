Mid-Shaban (Berat Kandili), considered the harbinger of the month of Ramadan, is being observed today. It falls on the 15th night of the month of Shaban, the second month of the "three months" period. In Islam, "berat" refers to purification from sins, cleansing, and receiving divine forgiveness and mercy.

It is said that the Prophet Muhammad stated about Mid-Shaban: "Spend the 15th night of Shaban in worship and fast during the day. Because on this night, Allah's mercy descends upon the heavens, and He says, 'Is there anyone asking for forgiveness so I may forgive them? Is there anyone asking for sustenance so I may provide it? Is there anyone asking for healing so I may heal them? Is there anyone with other needs so I may grant them their desires?'"

Halit Çalış, a member of the High Council of Religious Affairs, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Mid-Shaban is an opportunity for purification from sins, faults and impurities. He emphasized that Allah calls his servants for forgiveness and mercy on this night. Çalış also conveyed that according to a Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad, many people would be forgiven on this night.

According to some narrations, it is said that the Quran was also revealed on Mid-Shaban. Çalış noted: "Mid-Shaban should be a time for reflection and a new beginning in terms of bringing the Quran's messages of mercy and justice into our lives. By doing so, this night will become a concrete indicator of the beginning of the Ramadan atmosphere in the lives of Muslims."

Çalış pointed out that there is no specific form of worship designated for Mid-Shaban, but it is recommended to engage in general worship and fast during the day. He further stated: "On this night, we should turn to our Lord with all our sins and faults and ask for his forgiveness. We should identify our shortcomings and make a firm commitment to not repeat them."

First lady Emine Erdoğan shared a heartfelt message in honor of Mid-Shaban. In her social media post, she extended her congratulations to the Turkish nation and the Islamic world, praying for peace and guidance.

"On this blessed night, I ask Allah to grant guidance to humanity and deliverance to our oppressed brothers and sisters in war-torn regions. May we reach the holy month of Ramadan in peace. May the light of the Quran illuminate the world," she expressed.