The Muş tulip is a native flower of Muş, located in eastern Türkiye, registered under the name "Muş 1071" and protected, is painting the Muş plain red. Those who pluck it will face an administrative fine of TL 387,141 ($11,880).

The Muş tulip naturally grows in Muş and is an endemic species. It has bloomed, turning the plain red as the weather warms up. Creating beautiful landscapes along with snowy mountains, the tulips have attracted a rush of visitors.

The images of Muş tulips combined with snowy mountains create postcard-worthy scenes. Visitors are taking plenty of photos to capture these moments. Sharing these magnificent views on social media helps introduce Muş's natural beauty to wide audiences.

It was announced that an administrative fine of TL 387,141 will be imposed if the Muş tulip, an endemic and rare plant species especially endangered, is destroyed or plucked for commercial purposes.

Murat Kaymaz, one of the visitors who couldn't hide his admiration for the tulip field view, expressed the great importance of preserving the Muş tulip. He said that the tulip adds unique beauty to the city and is also a symbol of the city. He requested that visitors do not pluck or harm this tulip.

Kadir Aymelek, one of the children living in the village where the tulips grow, emphasized the importance of visitors taking photos without causing harm to the tulips. He urged everyone not to pluck these tulips.