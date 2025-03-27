Türkiye is introducing a support program to make domestic cars more accessible for families with three or more children, as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s automotive industry infrastructure.

According to information from the Anadolu Agency (AA), the Ministry of Industry and Technology is implementing measures to bolster the country's domestic automotive sector. As part of this initiative, a new vehicle purchase assistance program is being prepared for larger families.

The "My First Car: Domestic Automobile Family Support Program" aims to provide long-term financing options tailored to low-income households, enabling them to buy locally produced vehicles. The program is expected to generate strong demand.

Increasing car ownership rates among low-income groups will enhance mobility and contribute to overall social welfare. Additionally, meeting demand with new domestic cars is expected to lower the average age of passenger vehicles on the road, reducing per-vehicle carbon emissions. The initiative is also anticipated to boost sales of Türkiye’s first domestically produced electric vehicle, the Togg.

The country is seeking to make cars more affordable and expand the market share of domestic production. This includes encouraging established manufacturers to adopt new technologies while attracting emerging global automakers to invest in production and innovation within Türkiye.

In 2022, Türkiye unveiled the "Mobility Vehicles and Technologies Strategy Roadmap" to facilitate the transformation of its leading export sector – automotive manufacturing. The roadmap sets concrete targets across strategic areas such as electric vehicle and battery production, charging station networks, autonomous vehicle development and testing facilities. By 2030, the plan aims for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to hold a 35% market share, with a domestic production rate of 75%.

Moreover, Türkiye has set its sights on becoming a global leader in electric, connected and autonomous light and heavy commercial vehicle production, aiming to be among the top five in the world. The government considers the continuous implementation, monitoring and updating of these strategies crucial for maintaining Turkey’s competitive advantage in the sector.

Togg is seen as more than just an automobile – it represents the transformation of Türkiye's automotive industry. As one of the flagship projects of the country’s National Technology Initiative, Togg collaborates with over 40 startups, fostering innovation and supporting mobility enterprises.

The development of Togg is playing a key role in expanding Türkiye's electric vehicle charging infrastructure and strengthening its mobility ecosystem.