The Narman Fairy Chimneys in Erzurum, in northeastern Türkiye, are drawing visitors with horseback safaris through valleys that glow red and rock formations that feel almost otherworldly.

Known as the “Red Land of the Fairies,” the formations are around 300 million years old and stretch across 12 canyons over a 62-kilometer (38.5-mile) valley, earning comparisons to the Grand Canyon in the U.S.

The area has emerged as a popular alternative tourism destination, with government-supported efforts making it accessible for visitors while preserving its natural structure.

Horseback tours allow travelers to observe the geological features closely, capture the scenery on camera, and explore the terrain in ways walking or driving cannot replicate.

Furkan Topuz, who organizes horseback safaris, said weekends are particularly busy. “We teach children and beginners to ride and guide them throughout the valley. In summer, visitors can camp here,” he said.

Topuz added that international tourists from countries such as Japan, the U.S., and Canada often come with caravans, staying for up to 10 days. “Riding a horse provides a unique sense of freedom and relaxation. It rejuvenates the spirit,” he said.

Muhammet Akpınar, another local guide, said horseback exploration enhances the enjoyment of the region. Visitor Ayşe Kurt, experiencing her first horseback ride, described it as “unforgettable,” praising both the natural beauty and the thrill of exploring the fairy chimneys on horseback.