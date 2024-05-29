Dr. Gülin Dede, who works as a coordinator at the European Space Agency's (ESA) Space Research and Technology Center, stated that she would like to return to Türkiye and work in areas that will carry the country forward in the field of space.

In the fourth news article of Anadolu Agency's (AA) series titled ''Türkiye's Space March,'' Dede, who has been working at ESA since 2015, evaluated Türkiye's national space program.

Stating that she also took part in space activities in Türkiye before the ESA, Dede said: ''I served as a member of the executive board of the IMECE Satellite Project and as a member of the Space Technologies Commission at the 11th Transportation, Maritime and Communication Council.''

''I also personally participated in the draft law on the establishment of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA). The space sector in Türkiye has proven its maturity in the public, private and academic sectors and continues to gain momentum rapidly.''

''I would like to return to Türkiye to work in areas that will bring high added value to my country, take my country one step further in the space sector and where I can make significant contributions.''

Success of national space program

Dede pointed out that the space sector is a field with intense technological risks, long project durations and high economic investment rates.

Pointing out that each country has different expectations from the space sector, Dede said that Türkiye is halfway to success by establishing the TUA and creating a targeted plan.

Stating that Türkiye's greatest wealth is that there are many institutions and organizations, directly and indirectly, operating in the field of space in the country, Dede explained: ''Mobilizing the potential of young people, the private sector, research institutes and academia with an expert and proactive leadership will include Türkiye in the league of leading countries in the field of space by 2030.

''As someone who personally researched Türkiye's national space program in her doctoral thesis, I believe that the program is a successful study that evaluates the priorities and potential of our country.

''Implementing plans with a competent team, an active private sector and financial resources, and raising our youth by supporting developments in the academic field are important steps in the success of the national space program.”

Space experiments valuable

Pointing to the importance of scientific experiments conducted in microgravity, Dede said that she found the 13 scientific experiments carried out by Türkiye's first astronaut Alper Gezeravcı on the International Space Station very valuable in this sense.

Stating that Tuva Cihangir Atasever will carry out seven scientific experiments on his space mission in June, Dede said: ''These experiments conducted in space, that is, in a microgravity environment, are very valuable in terms of both expanding our basic scientific knowledge and practical applications and technological innovations.''

''We are proud that Türkiye is active in this field. But even more importantly, it is a catalyst for increasing interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in our country. It is very important to guide our young people at a time when the world needs innovative solutions in many fields from medicine to the environment, from material science to industry.”

Cooperation in space

Pointing to the importance of international cooperation, Dede explained that in this way, technical competence is increased, resources are used more efficiently, and science and technology are shared.

Emphasizing that such a cooperation model should also be developed in space, Dede said: ''Considering that space law is still a developing field, international coordination is essential in many areas ranging from space debris to orbital rights.'

''Sharing innovations in space technologies, valorizing satellite data, participating in environmental projects, providing practical training to our young people abroad, applying space-based innovations to other sectors and acting with global dynamics rather than national dynamics will pave the way for Türkiye's success in space.''