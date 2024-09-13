Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı announced new strategies to enhance land use, water management and production planning during his participation in the G-20 Agriculture Ministers' Summit in Cuiaba, Brazil.

In a statement released on Friday, Yumaklı revealed that Türkiye will implement planned production practices starting this year. "We aim to increase agricultural productivity by producing strategic crops in optimal locations through water-centered agricultural planning," he said.

During the summit, Yumaklı highlighted the growing importance of resilient and sustainable agricultural and food systems in light of recent developments. "The negative impacts of climate change, as well as crises like COVID-19 and regional conflicts, are increasingly affecting the world and threatening global food security. This underscores the close relationship between agriculture's sustainability and peace and security. However, we cannot ensure agricultural sustainability without water. Therefore, we are placing water at the center of our agricultural policies," Yumaklı added.

Yumaklı described the current global transition period as the "new normal" and emphasized Türkiye's new strategies for effective land use, water management, and production planning.

"We will plan what, where and how much to produce. Starting this year, we will implement planned production practices. By producing strategic products in the most suitable locations through water-centered agricultural planning, we aim to enhance agricultural productivity. These policies will secure our food supply and prevent marketing issues for our producers during harvest periods," he explained.

Highlighting the need for collaborative efforts to achieve "Zero Hunger," Yumaklı pointed out that over 800 million people lack access to this fundamental human right. He drew attention to the severe food insecurity affecting approximately 500,000 people due to the war in Gaza. "The ongoing massacre in Gaza is preventing millions from accessing food and water in an unacceptable manner. This mental impasse, which has persisted for nearly a year, must end for the sake of humanity," Yumaklı said.

Yumaklı also noted the significance of food trade in addressing chronic hunger caused by inadequate harvests or natural disasters. "The role of international trade in food security and nutrition is a delicate issue that directly impacts food availability and stability. Trade can bridge the gap by transferring food from regions with surplus to those in need," he said.

Emphasizing Türkiye's growing integration into global trade networks, Yumaklı stated, "As Türkiye, we recognize the importance of spreading sustainable agricultural practices. This approach will not only be beneficial but will also align with global efforts to address climate change and ensure the long-term resilience of food systems."

Yumaklı concluded by asserting that a sustainable future is not just a possibility but a necessity, urging the world to commit to an environmentally secure, food-sufficient and climate-resilient future.

During the summit, Yumaklı also met with agricultural ministers from various countries to discuss further cooperation.