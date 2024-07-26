Ankara University's Phase 1 Clinical Research Center, recently opened in July, has become one of the first centers to start screening for an international "smart drug" study targeting a subtype of lymphoma (lymphatic cancer). The center, located on the university's Cebeci campus, recently conducted its first volunteer screening.

The Turkish center, accessible only by authorized personnel with specific cards, operates 24/7 and is equipped with special refrigeration capable of reaching -80 degrees Celsius (-112 degrees Fahrenheit), as well as research laboratories. The facility monitors temperature and humidity around the clock to ensure the stability of clinical research products and samples. These conditions are monitored both nationally and internationally.

Professor Ömer Erdeve, Deputy Chief Physician of Ankara University Hospitals, provided insights into the center’s operations. He highlighted the university's long-standing reputation in scientific research and medical education. The Phase 1 Clinical Research Center, which passed all Health Ministry inspections and began operations in December 2023, is now conducting both national and international scientific projects.

Erdeve emphasized that the center’s preparations began years ago and expressed satisfaction with its rapid achievement of international recognition.

"Our center is not designed for a specific disease or scientific field but is set up to conduct research across various areas simultaneously," he said.

He underscored the importance of the center's clinical research efforts for patients, stating, "The primary goal is to facilitate the development of new drugs for diseases where current treatments are ineffective. Clinical research in this center aims to address medical challenges and improve patient outcomes."

Professor Hakan Ergün, the research center manager, noted that the initial volunteer screenings involve a "smart drug" application for lymphoma patients who have not responded to at least two previous treatments.

He explained, "Our first study focuses on a specific subtype of lymphoma and involves patients who have not responded to multiple treatments."

This international study is simultaneously launching at three centers in Türkiye, with more centers expected to join globally. Ergün expressed pride in being one of the first centers to initiate this research and highlighted ongoing work to develop smart drugs for hematological and oncological conditions.

The center has completed screenings for three volunteer patients so far, and 160 patients worldwide are expected to participate in the study. Ergün also mentioned future research on a non-reimbursed drug for lung cancer and ongoing discussions about a new drug developed in Türkiye for healthy volunteers.

All research activities are subject to rigorous national and international oversight, with each step of the clinical trial process documented. Ergün expressed hope that these studies will benefit patients and emphasized the significant advantage for participants in accessing treatment during the study.