A modern “Cat Life and Play Area” has been created for stray cats at Parliament in Ankara.

The project aims to provide approximately 65 cats, which are cared for and fed on the campus, with healthier and safer living conditions.

Prepared by the Parks and Gardens Unit, the project is designed to gather the stray cats that spend their days across the campus into a single area.

The area, consisting of both indoor and outdoor sections, is designed to meet the cats’ natural living needs.

The indoor section includes cat care units, beds, and toys, with a separate area designated for sick cats.

The outdoor section allows curious cats to move and explore in a natural environment.

Cat houses in the area are insulated and built to withstand harsh weather conditions.

Wooden playgrounds are set up for playful cats to climb, jump, and engage in activities.

Food and water stations are regularly disinfected to maintain cleanliness, while isolated care and treatment areas provide comfort to sick cats.

The project is intended to meet both the physical and social needs of the cats.

Two staff members are assigned to manage the cat life area in Parliament. This initiative serves as a model for improving living conditions for stray animals.