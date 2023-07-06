As the world population soared to an estimated 8 billion in 2022, Türkiye finds itself positioned at the 18th spot among 194 countries, with a population surpassing 85 million, accounting for 1.1% of the global population.

In anticipation of World Population Day, observed annually on July 11, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) released the latest population data. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) designated this day in 1987, when the global population reached 5 billion, marking it as a significant milestone. Each year, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) selects a theme relevant to population-related issues, conducting awareness campaigns to foster understanding.

According to U.N. population estimates, China holds the distinction of having the largest population in 2022, with 1.43 billion people, followed closely by India with 1.41 billion and the United States with 338.3 million. These three countries collectively represent 39.9% of the world's total population.

When analyzing the proportion of the child population (aged 0-17) within each country's total population, the Central African Republic ranked first in 2022, with a child population ratio of 55.8%. Niger closely followed with 55.6%, trailed by Chad with 54.3%.

Conversely, the Republic of Korea boasted the lowest child population rate at 14.2%, succeeded by Japan and Singapore, both with 14.3%, and Italy and Monaco, both with 15.3%.

The global average for the child population in 2022 was 30%. Türkiye's child population rate stood at 26.5%, slightly below the global average but higher than that of EU countries.

Italy registered the lowest child population rate at 15.3%, followed by Malta with 15.6% and Portugal with 16.2%, respectively.

Shifting the focus to the youth population (aged 15-24) within the total population of each country, Syria claimed the highest youth population ratio in 2022 at 23.6%, trailed by East Timor with 22.3% and the Central African Republic with 22.1%. The countries with the lowest youth population ratios included Qatar with 7.2%, Ukraine with 7.8%, and Monaco with 8.4%.

The global average for the youth population rate was 15.5% in 2022, and Türkiye's rate stood at 15.2%, slightly below the global youth population average.

Among the 27 EU member countries, Ireland emerged with the highest youth population ratio in 2022 at 13%, followed by Denmark and the Netherlands at 12.1%, and France at 11.8%.

Türkiye's youth population rate of 15.2% exceeded that of the 27 EU member countries.

Finally, the global average for the elderly population (65 and above) was 9.8% in 2022. Türkiye's elderly population ratio measured at 9.9%, just above the global average for this age group.