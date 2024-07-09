With a population of 85.3 million people, Türkiye ranked 18th among 194 countries by population size in 2023, according to the country's statistical bureau. Türkiye's population accounted for 1.1% of the global population, as reported by TurkStat ahead of World Population Day on July 11, using U.N. population estimates.

Child population

The highest population of children was seen in Niger and the Central African Republic at 55.5%, while Türkiye's child population proportion was 26%, below the global average of 29.8%. However, Türkiye's child population ratio was higher than that of European Union member countries. In 2023, the EU countries with the highest child population ratios were Ireland (23.3%), Sweden (21.0%) and France (20.7%), while the lowest were Italy (15.1%), Malta (15.6%) and Portugal (16.0%).

Youth population

Regarding youth population, Syria had the highest number of youth aged 15 to 24, accounting for 24.1% of its population, while Türkiye's youth population proportion was 15.1%, just below the world average of 15.5%. Türkiye's youth population ratio was higher than that of EU member countries. In 2023, the EU countries with the highest youth population ratios were Ireland (13.1%), Denmark (12.0%) and the Netherlands (11.9%), while the lowest were Malta (9.0%), Lithuania (9.4%), and Bulgaria and Slovenia (9.5%).

Elderly population

Monaco had the highest elderly population, making up 35.8% of its population. Türkiye, on the other hand, had an elderly population proportion of 10.2%, slightly above the global average of 10%. Türkiye's elderly population ratio was lower than that of EU member countries. In 2023, the EU countries with the highest elderly population ratios were Italy (24.5%), Finland (23.6%) and Portugal (23.3%), while the lowest were Cyprus (15.2%), Luxembourg (15.4%) and Ireland (15.5%).

Fertility rate

In 2023, the highest fertility rate was seen in Niger with 6.67 children, followed by Chad at 6.12 and Somalia at 6.10. The Republic of Korea had the lowest fertility rate at 0.88 children, followed by Singapore at 1.04, and Andorra and San Marino at 1.15. While the global average total fertility rate was 2.31 children in 2023, Türkiye's total fertility rate remained below the world average at 1.51 children. The EU country with the highest total fertility rate in 2023 was France at 1.79 children, followed by Ireland at 1.76 and Romania at 1.74, while the lowest were Malta (1.22), Spain (1.29) and Italy (1.30).

Life expectancy

Monaco had the highest life expectancy at birth for females at 89 years, and males at 85.2 years. While the average global life expectancy was 76 years for females and 70.8 years for males, Türkiye had a higher average with 80.3 years for females and 74.8 years for males, according to the U.N. estimates cited in the report.

In the EU, Italy and Sweden had the highest male life expectancy at birth in 2023 at 82.1 years, followed by Malta at 81.8 years and Spain at 81.4 years. The lowest were Bulgaria (69.5), Latvia and Romania (71.7) and Lithuania (72.3).

Türkiye's male life expectancy at birth was lower than the EU average. For females, Spain had the highest life expectancy at birth in 2023 at 86.7 years, followed by Italy and France at 86.1 years and Malta at 85.8 years. The lowest were Bulgaria (76.4), Romania (78.6) and Latvia (80.2). Türkiye's female life expectancy at birth was lower than the EU average.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) established July 11, 1987 – the date when the world population reached 5 billion – as World Population Day. On this day, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) raises awareness about significant population issues and development.