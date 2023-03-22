Türkiye's top charity, Red Crescent (Kızılay), has vowed to help approximately 19 million people in need with support packages of TL 2 billion ($105 million), under this year's campaign – "This Ramadan we are united in grief."

The organization will continue to cater to the needs of disaster victims affected by the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes during Ramadan round the clock.

Besides the distribution of psychosocial support services and mobile health services, the organization will ensure the provision of all necessary items for the earthquake survivors in the quake-hit zone and those who have evacuated to different provinces of Türkiye.

With the coordination of the Turkish Red Crescent, the Afet Beslenme Grubu (Disaster Scene Nutrition Group) will continue to distribute three meals a day during Ramadan to 1.6 million disaster victims in 10 provinces and 49 districts affected by the earthquakes.

The organization will also distribute meals in tent cities during Iftar hours to victims who do not fast.

In line with the Ramadan social aid plan, the organization aims to deliver aid worth TL 2.18 billion in total through cash, market cards, feast gifts, Iftar support, canned food, and apparel aid.

The planned aid, accumulated through donations from various philanthropists, will cover cash aid worth TL 376 million to 1.7 million people, distribution of Kızılay Esen Cards worth TL 223 million to 148,667 households, food aid to 1.07 million people along with the delivery of TL128.5 million worth edible packages.

In addition, the organization also plans to provide Iftar meals worth TL 30 million for 1.5 million needy people via the "Iftar Tables" initiative.

The Red Crescent will distribute meals worth TL 25 million for 3.5 million people from 36 soup kitchens whereas nutritional support worth TL 567,000 is planned for 8,100 orphans across Türkiye.

Donors who wish to contribute to the Ramadan aid with Kızılay can use the Red Crescent platform and donation accounts or can visit www.kizilay.org.tr for details and transactions.

Donors will be able to process their donations via the 168 Red Crescent free consultation and donation hotline, the mobile application, the 2868 Red Crescent Postal Check account of all PTT (Turkish Postal Services) Transaction Centers, and all Red Crescent branches across the country.

Donors can also donate TL 70 by typing 'FITRE' and messaging it to 1877 from their registered GSM numbers.