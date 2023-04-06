The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) and Marmara Research Center (MAM) launched the Medical Biotechnology Research Center (MEDIBIYO) on Tuesday to produce biotechnological medications and vaccines on a pilot scale, as well as drugs to combat cancer.

Situated at the TÜBITAK MAM Gebze campus in Kocaeli province adjacent to Istanbul, the MEDIBIYO facility has the capacity to produce biotechnological drugs and vaccines that comply with good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards. It supports many industrial establishments in Türkiye and is ready for operation.

Since 2014, TÜBITAK has created significant momentum in establishing research infrastructure and developing product-oriented projects to meet Türkiye's needs in the said sector.

The center is expected to commence operations soon in response to demands from the industry and pharmaceutical companies.

Last year, the first biosimilar drug project, from cell to drug, was completed through a partnership with the pharmaceutical industry under TÜBITAK and MAM's supervision. Following that, an area was established to support small-scale production.

Cancer treatment

The center is conducting studies on the production of personalized wound dressings using three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting technology, the development of theranostics molecules for diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors, and the development of a CAR-T cell therapy system targeted at COVID-19 and CD19, among others.

Ongoing research includes the development of a 3D lung cancer model for early detection and screening for biomarker-based lung cancer, tissue engineering strategies based on cellular therapy in bone repair, nanoparticle-based molecular targeted colon and lung cancer therapy, development of new dendritic nanostructures that target gene and drug carriers in colon cancer therapy, as well as hemostatic and tissue adhesive products.

TÜBITAK was formed by a consortium of more than 60 countries from South Africa, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia for the establishment of the new International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.

This center will contribute to Türkiye's international visibility in the biotechnology sector. Preliminary research has begun via the signing of relevant agreements with the Technology Center (ICGEB), which will operate under the framework of TÜBITAK MAM.

After Italy, South Africa, India and China, this center aims to be the world's top center for essential research on vaccines and medications for the biotechnology ecosystem in Eastern Europe and the Middle East regions.