The World Underwater Activities Federation (CMAS) and UNESCO have officially acknowledged Türkiye's Underwater Cultural Heritage Preservation Program, a commendable initiative that has been successfully implemented over the past five years, as a model program in the field.

Renowned for its ancient underwater cities, shipwrecks and vibrant harbors, Türkiye stands among the world's most bountiful countries when it comes to underwater activities. The country's dedicated efforts in preserving its underwater cultural heritage through the implementation of the Underwater Cultural Heritage Preservation Program have garnered praise from both UNESCO and CMAS.

Associate professor Hakan Öniz, a faculty member of the Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Assets Department at Akdeniz University, recently traveled to Paris, to sign a cooperative protocol with officials from UNESCO and CMAS.

As the Underwater Cultural Heritage director of CMAS, Öniz expressed his belief that the protocol will significantly contribute to promoting Türkiye's rich underwater heritage. He also revealed that, in collaboration with the Turkish Underwater Federation, the program has successfully trained 400 divers to safeguard the underwater cultural treasures.

"Scientists, coast guard, police or gendarmerie teams cannot single-handedly protect our country's extensive 8,500-kilometer (5,281.66-mile) coastline," Öniz emphasized. "Through this program, thousands of divers actively contribute to the protection of our underwater cultural heritage and assist us in making new discoveries. Additionally, pamphlets have been created for divers in 120 countries and have been translated into 15 languages so far."

The field of underwater archaeology in owes its origins to the pioneering work of American researcher professor George Bass, who conducted studies on the Gelidonya shipwreck off the coast of the southern province of Antalya in the 1950s. The first underwater excavations, initiated 70 to 75 years ago in Anatolia, marked the advent of "underwater archaeology" as a distinct field of study within the international scientific community.

Türkiye's steadfast commitment to preserving its underwater cultural heritage not only safeguards its invaluable historical treasures but also reinforces its standing as a global leader in underwater exploration and conservation.