Türkiye’s Salt Mountain in the Tuzluca district of Iğdır province will transform into a captivating venue for a book, culture and children’s festival held 80 meters (262 feet) underground from sept. 11-15.

Known as one of eastern Anatolia's largest salt reserves, Salt Mountain has been shaped by centuries of salt mining, making it a distinctive tourism destination.

Dubbed "Tuzluca Fest," the five-day event is organized by the Iğdır Governorship and the local governor’s office, the festival will feature a range of activities including book promotions, a children's carnival and performances by children's theater groups, all set within the cave’s unique subterranean environment.

Abdullatif Yılmaz, the district governor of Tuzluca, shared with Anadolu Agency (AA): “Inside our salt cave, we will host Türkiye’s first book, culture and children’s festival, the festival will showcase nearly 50 publishing houses along with book stands, children’s activities and various cultural events.”

Yılmaz emphasized the dual focus of the festival, highlighting the health benefits of rock salt while merging it with the enriching experience of books. “Our aim is to create a wonderful atmosphere that combines the physical benefits of the salt with the spiritual enrichment of literature,” he added.

The Tuzluca Fest seeks to draw attention to the salt caves and boost tourism in the region, with hopes of establishing the festival as an annual event.