The Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum, located in southeastern Türkiye near the historic Balıklıgöl site, is a must-visit year-round destination for history and culture enthusiasts.

Since its opening in 2015, this expansive 60,000-square-meter (645,834-square-foot) museum has showcased unique artifacts from the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe.

The museum's exhibits are arranged chronologically and feature visual representations that bring the historical periods to life.

The museum houses millennia-old artifacts, including those from Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe, that shed light on the Neolithic era and are described as the "zero point of history."

The museum, which contains carved stones with hundreds of human and animal figures, cemeteries and inscriptions, offers visitors the opportunity to see numerous works.

Displaying around 5,000 artifacts, the museum offers insights into ancient lifestyles and attracts thousands of visitors.

Shedding light on past lifestyles, the museum has welcomed more than 1.3 million visitors since its opening.

Sanliurfa Museum Director Celal Uludağ told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the museum's construction began in 2012 and it opened to the public in 2015.

Uludağ highlighted that the Sanliurfa Archaeology Museum is among the world's top museums and said that it can be defined as the "largest museum complex in Türkiye,” housing artifacts from Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe, Harran and Urfa Castle.

"Our museum attracts significant interest from both local and international visitors. As a leading example of modern museology, it offers a time-travel-like experience," Uludağ said.

"With its spacious design, the museum allows visitors to comfortably explore around 33 dioramas, 14 exhibition halls and approximately 5,000 artifacts. We regularly update exhibits with new finds and host numerous events, including music performances, talks, conferences and art exhibitions, enhancing the city's cultural and artistic scene," he added.

He said that Türkiye's importance continues to grow with the ongoing excavations and assured visitors that the museum will continue to introduce newly discovered artifacts.