In Türkiye, as of 2023, the school enrollment rate for the 6-14 age group was 98.8%, while the education participation rate for the 15-19 age group was 73%.

According to a statement from the Turkish Education Association (TED), its think tank TEDMEM has compiled key data for Türkiye from the OECD's "Education at a Glance" report.

OECD's reports provide numerical insights into the state of education systems across countries through various indicators. The "Education at a Glance" reports are considered one of the important and reliable sources on global education.

The statement highlights that, as of last year, half of adults aged 25-64 in Türkiye have at most a high school education, and it was noted that 30% of young adults aged 25-34 do not have a high school diploma.

The proportion of those without a high school diploma, which was 45% in 2016, decreased to 30% in 2023.

In Türkiye, 81% of adults aged 25-64 with at least one parent who graduated from university have a university degree themselves, while 18% of adults in the same age range with both parents having only a high school education have attained a university degree.

Among young people aged 18-24 in Türkiye, one in three (31.1%) is neither in education nor employed. This compares to an OECD average of 13.7%. The proportion of women aged 18-24 who are neither in education nor employment in Türkiye is 41.4%, compared to 21.4% for men. The OECD average for women in this situation is 14.4%, and for men, it is 13.1%.

the participation rate in early childhood education for children aged 3-5 has increased to 48% from 2014 to 2022.

For the 15-19 age group, the education participation rate is 73%; the regions with the lowest education participation rate in this age group are Northeast Anatolia-East with 60.5% and Southeast Anatolia-Central with 61.1%, while the region with the highest rate is Northwest Anatolia-West with 83.2%.

The annual expenditure per student from primary to higher education in Türkiye is estimated at $5,425, whereas the OECD average for this expenditure is $14,209.

In Türkiye, there are 18 students per teacher in primary school, 14 in middle school, and 13 in high school. The average class size in state schools is 24, while in private schools, it is 18.