The Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA), in cooperation with the Association of Academies and Societies of Sciences in Asia (AASSA), will host the international symposium "Science Diplomacy for Sustainable Development" on June 28 in Ankara.

According to the announcement from TÜBA, the symposium hosted by Hacettepe University will gather academics, diplomats, representatives of regional organizations, scientists and researchers.

Planned to span two days, the symposium aims to explore the power of science diplomacy in overcoming global challenges and to create a roadmap. It will consist of five sessions with contributions from nearly 30 scientists from various countries worldwide. The opening speeches will be delivered by William Colglazier from the American Association for the Advancement of Science's Center for Science Diplomacy and professor Hüseyin Şeker from Birmingham City University.

TÜBA President professor Muzaffer Şeker emphasized the importance of international collaboration in addressing global issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, migration and environmental pollution.

Şeker highlighted the role of science diplomacy in promoting sustainable development, fostering innovative solutions and policies through scientific dialogue and partnerships and ensuring a better future for all.

He underscored the symposium's significance in facilitating knowledge and resource exchange and emphasized the importance of interdisciplinary and international networks in solving the complex and interconnected challenges of our time.

TÜBA Principal Member and AASSA President professor Ahmet Nuri Yurdusev noted that sustainability and sustainable development have been significant topics of discussion over the past 40 years. He stressed that rapid population growth, unequal development between societies, pandemics, wars, mass displacements and limited resources have made sustainability urgent.

Yurdusev emphasized the need for global mobilization and collaboration to address these disruptions that transcend legal and political boundaries. He concluded that science diplomacy conducted by the Academies of Sciences will make significant contributions to sustainability.