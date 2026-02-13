The historic Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, northwestern Türkiye, is set to reopen for worship during the upcoming Ramadan following an extensive four-year restoration, with the initiative aimed at welcoming both local worshippers and visitors from across Türkiye and abroad.

Edirne Provincial Mufti Ercan Aksu highlighted the mosque’s significance, saying, “Selimiye Mosque has been under restoration for nearly four years. We are eagerly awaiting its reopening. We look forward with great excitement and devotion to praying, attending Friday services, holding discussions, performing Tarawih prayers, and listening to Quran recitations at Selimiye.”

The mosque, designed by the legendary architect Mimar Sinan and listed as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site, attracts over 1 million visitors annually. Restoration began in November 2021, alongside the redevelopment of Selimiye Square, which was completed in 2022.

Nearby structures were also renovated. Lead covering and stone repairs had been completed, scaffolding had been removed from all four minarets, and by October 2024, conservation and restoration of the wooden entrance doors and window shutters were finalized. The restoration of the main dome’s decorative painting sparked debate and legal proceedings, but the mosque is now ready to reopen fully during Ramadan.

Aksu emphasized that the mosque’s reopening is a major milestone for the Islamic community and Edirne’s cultural life, “When people think of Edirne, Selimiye Mosque is one of the first places that comes to mind. Since assuming my role as Edirne Mufti a year and a half ago, I have eagerly anticipated praying and holding ceremonies here. God willing, the mosque will welcome worshippers for Ramadan.”

For the month of Ramadan, a tent and exhibition booths have been set up in Selimiye Square under the supervision of the local governor. Distinguished guests from across Türkiye will participate in events and celebrations, and the public is invited to attend.

This year’s Ramadan theme, “Ramadan, Mosque and Life,” reflects the spiritual and cultural focus of the celebrations. Aksu noted that city mosques, including Selimiye, have undergone extensive cleaning, maintenance and repairs, with rosewater used in a traditional ritual cleaning.