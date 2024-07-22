The Turkish spice industry, known for its rich heritage and depth of flavor, is savoring a remarkable 27% boost in exports during the first half of 2024.

This surge in global appreciation has elevated export revenues from $89 million to $113 million (TL 2.94 billion and TL 3.73 billion), reflecting a growing international fascination with Türkiye's diverse array of spices.

Spices are cultural treasures that enhance global cuisine, from meats and fish to pasta and desserts. Beyond flavor, they offer health benefits, such as reducing salt intake, boosting their global appeal.

The Aegean region stands as a beacon of Türkiye's spice legacy, contributing $74 million of the nation's $113 million in spice exports, accounting for an impressive 65.5% of the total.

Muhammet Öztürk, president of the Aegean Grain Pulses Oil Seeds and Products Exporters' Association, celebrated Türkiye's important role in the global spice market, highlighting the country’s leading position in exporting bay leaves and thyme.

The diverse Turkish spice palette includes sage, cumin, black pepper, red pepper, sweet pepper and many more, each with its own unique story and cultural significance.

Among these, bay leaves and thyme have emerged as symbols of Türkiye's culinary tradition. Bay leaves, with their aromatic and versatile qualities, saw a 57% increase in export revenue, reaching $36 million. Thyme, another staple of Turkish cuisine, experienced an 11% growth, underlining its essential role in enhancing the taste and authenticity of dishes.

The United States has become the largest market for Turkish spices, with $10.4 million in sales. This success is partly due to the Turkish Tastes TURQUALITY Project, an initiative by the Aegean Exporters' Associations that has been promoting Turkish food products in the U.S. for five years.

This project is set to continue for the next four years, aiming to achieve $100 million in spice exports to the U.S., further cementing Türkiye's place in the global culinary landscape.