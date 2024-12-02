In Hatay, in southern Türkiye near the Syrian border, the Samandağ pepper, which is produced on 2,347 decares of land and has a Scoville heat rating of 50,000, is considered "Türkiye's hottest pepper." While waiting for the harvest, dietitian Izem Zekiye Tum said, "When consumed in appropriate amounts, it provides significant health benefits. Most importantly, it accelerates metabolism and helps with weight loss."

The Samandağ pepper, grown under protective covers on 2,347 decares of land, has begun to ripen. With its 50,000 Scoville heat rating, it holds the distinction of being Türkiye's hottest pepper. The producers have also applied the necessary fertilizers and treatments, with harvest expected to take place between February and March.

Güney Saknılı, who has been farming for nearly 30 years, emphasized the careful process required for growing the Samandağ pepper. He explained, "We thoroughly disinfect our soil against diseases and pests. We also supply the plants with the necessary nutrients and minerals via drip irrigation. To prevent harmful insects and pests, we set up fine mesh netting around the greenhouse and use attractive traps."

"When our peppers are ready for harvest, we separate the red and green ones, package them and deliver them to wholesalers. We used to send them to the southeastern provinces, but in recent years, demand from major cities like Istanbul and Ankara has increased. The demand is very high, especially due to its effects on weight loss. It’s a beautiful pepper with its heat and aroma. The harvest will begin in the coming months and continue for about two months."

Dietitian Izem Zekiye Tum explained that Samandağ pepper, with its high fiber content, helps relieve constipation and has antioxidant properties that may prevent heart diseases and certain cancers, "Thanks to the fiber in the Samandağ pepper, it helps us stay full. Its low-calorie content makes it a staple in diet plans."

She continued, "The vitamin C it contains strengthens the immune system and aids in treating and preventing illnesses like flu and colds that are common in the winter. Its vitamin A content is also essential for eye health. Samandağ pepper is beneficial for heart and vascular diseases and helps prevent bleeding."

"The capsaicin in the pepper promotes the release of endorphins in the body, which reduces pain sensations. It alleviates migraine headaches and muscle and joint pain. It also delays aging, preventing skin sagging and wrinkles. When consumed in appropriate amounts, it provides significant health benefits. Most importantly, it accelerates metabolism and helps with weight loss," she added.

"It can be used fresh in salads, olive oil dishes and appetizers or dried as crushed red pepper. It can be used in all types of dishes. However, it is not recommended for those with ulcers or hemorrhoid problems," she said.