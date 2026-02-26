During Ramadan, the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) delivered vital food aid to 8,250 families in need across 13 regions in 7 drought-affected states of Somalia. The foundation’s Ramadan program, supported by Turkish donors, provided packages containing flour, rice, sugar, oil, and basic legumes to help families struggling with economic hardships.

Teams of TDV staff and volunteers delivered the food packages directly to families in need, including displaced persons’ camps. The distribution efforts also included opportunities for aid recipients to engage with the teams, ensuring that the support met the immediate needs of each community.

TDV officials emphasized that the program aims to alleviate the severe difficulties in accessing food and water, which have intensified over the past two years due to prolonged drought. With an average of 10 members per family, the initiative is estimated to have benefited around 80,000 people across Somalia, highlighting the scale and impact of the support.

In parallel, TDV extended its Ramadan assistance to Tanzania’s Pemba Island in the Zanzibar region, distributing food packages and clothing for orphans. The packages, prepared with donor support, contained essential items such as oil, flour, rice, beans, and sugar.

Distribution programs reached multiple locations across the island, with families and students offering prayers in gratitude, and some recipients transporting the packages to neighboring islands to ensure aid reached even the most remote communities.