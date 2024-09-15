Tekirdağ, northwestern Türkiye, aims to boost its culinary reputation by seeking geographic indications for four distinctive local foods.

The initiative is part of a collaborative effort between Tekirdağ Namık Kemal University (NKÜ) and Tekirdağ Metropolitan Municipality, aimed at highlighting and protecting regional flavors.

Under a protocol signed last year, the project focuses on documenting and preserving Tekirdağ's unique culinary heritage; this includes coordinating field research, covering expenses and ensuring proper transportation.

The team conducted exploratory tours of the district, documenting traditional recipes and preparing dishes such as "sini mantısı" and "kaçamak" on video.

The geographic indication applications have been filed with the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office for "Ferhadanlı watermelon," known for its thin skin and juiciness, "Tekirdağ sini mantısı," "Eriklice kınalı okra," distinguished by its red spots and flavor and "kaçamak," a pudding-like dish made from corn, wheat flour, butter and molasses.

If approved, these additions will increase Tekirdağ's total number of geographically indicated products to 15. The city already holds geographic indications for products such as Hayrabolu dessert, pabuç meatballs, Karacakılavuz Dimi weaving, Malkara aged cheese, Seymen melon, Tekirdağ onions, Tekirdağ meatballs, cheese halva, Yapıncak pickled leaves, Velimeşe boza and Çorlu lamb liver wraps.

Professor Ismail Yılmaz, head of the Department of Food Engineering at NKÜ and project coordinator, highlighted the economic and promotional benefits of geographic indications. He emphasized that these products attract the attention of gastronomy enthusiasts and contribute significantly to the city's economic growth.

"Our aim is to increase the number of geographically indicated products in Tekirdağ; we expect these traditional flavors to receive geographic indication status soon, enhancing their recognition and value," Yılmaz noted.