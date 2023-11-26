The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) inaugurated a digital design and production laboratory in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday.

Cezeri-Lab, which will operate in the Kyrgyzstan State Technical University, offers students the opportunity to conduct 3D design, modeling, production, robotics and mechatronics studies.

TIKA's program coordinator in Bishkek, Mehmet Bodur, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Cezeri-Lab in Kyrgyzstan is the 18th such project carried out by the Turkish state aid agency to date.

The university management thanked TIKA and Türkiye for their assistance.

TIKA was founded on Jan. 24, 1992, as a government-run agency to help countries in Central Asia and the Caucasus, which gained independence following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Operating under the auspices of the Foreign Ministry for seven years after its foundation, TIKA started in 1999 to carry out projects under the now-defunct Prime Ministry.

The aid agency, which started its operations with offices in Turkic nations in Central Asia, expanded its coverage, launching news offices in various countries.