The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Medical Territorial Units Management Union (TABIB), organized a "Management of Eye Trauma" training program for doctors working in the cities of Baku, Shamakhi and Ganja.

The opening ceremony of the training program, held at Baku Oil Workers' Hospital, was attended by TIKA Baku Program Coordinator Hayrettin Özçelik, TABIB Vice President Araz Nesirov, hospital administrators and doctors.

During the ceremony, TABIB Vice President Nesirov stated that he graduated from Türkiye.

"Türkiye has trained hundreds of doctors to serve Azerbaijan. We thank Türkiye through our doctors here. You can acquire equipment, use the most modern devices and procure the most effective medicines, but it is doctors who heal people. It is much more important to ensure the training of conscientious doctors who do their job well," Nesirov said.

TIKA Baku Program Coordinator Özçelik also mentioned that since TIKA began its operations in Azerbaijan, more than 1,500 projects have been implemented, with 20% being health-related projects.

Özçelik also noted that TIKA will continue to carry out educational projects to improve the knowledge and experience of Azerbaijan's health care workers in the future.

Professor Muhammed Batur, one of the trainers, stated that they had evaluated eye trauma with Azerbaijani doctors both theoretically and through case studies and expressed his great pleasure in meeting his Azerbaijani colleagues for the purpose of educational exchange and experience sharing.

The training program, held on Jan. 27-28, was attended by Batur, assistant professor Veysi Yıldız from Van Yüzüncü Yıl University's Faculty of Medicine and Dr. Rümeysa Bilmez Tan from Van Education and Research Hospital as the instructor.

The program, which covered topics such as ocular trauma classification and terminology, ocular trauma scoring, sutures and suture materials, approaches to a patient with ocular trauma, corneal and limbus injuries, and conjunctiva and sclera injuries, was attended by 60 Azerbaijani doctors.