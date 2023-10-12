The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has breathed new life into the parched landscape of the Bijilo Nature Park in the Gambia, affectionately known as "Monkey Park."

This cherished nature reserve in Serekunda province has been grappling with an unforgiving three-decade-long drought, endangering its precious biodiversity.

TIKA's generous contribution takes the form of water drilling, three vital water ponds and a handwashing station – all tailored to salvage the park's delicate ecosystem.

This initiative materialized through a collaborative effort with the Gambian Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources Ministry, aiming to bolster the park's wildlife and charm more visitors.

The primary goal is to provide a lifeline of clean water to the park's inhabitants, especially the monkeys that call it home.

The Bijilo Nature Park boasts a stunning cocktail of over 150 bird and reptile species, making it a refuge for nature enthusiasts.

However, the relentless drought had pushed these creatures to the brink.

Turkish Ambassador in Banjul Tolga Bermek shared his elation during the project's inauguration, stressing the dire challenges faced by our natural world in the face of urbanization, deforestation, forest fragmentation and global warming.

"Despite all these challenges, preserving natural life should be a prior responsibility for all of us," he said.

Thanks to the strategically positioned ponds, these vulnerable creatures – monkeys, birds, reptiles and other wild animals – will now have a reliable water source, especially during the grueling eight-month dry season.

"I hope the availability of fresh water throughout the year will contribute to the sustainability of wildlife within the park without depending on external sources," Bermek added.

Gambian Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources Minister Rohey John Manyang hailed the initiative as a "historic partnership" and a compassionate gesture from Türkiye.

Sule Bayar, TIKA Banjul Program coordinator, lauded the project's alignment with the environmental efforts championed by first lady Emine Erdoğan and its resonance with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

For Suleyman Jobe, the manager of Monkey Park, these water ponds are an answer to a three-decade-long prayer. Monkeys were forced to venture into local residential areas, homes and hotel gardens, where they'd munch on people's oranges, avocados, and mangoes – all due to their desperate thirst.

He expressed profound gratitude to TIKA and the Turkish Embassy for stepping up.

This heartwarming endeavor did not go unnoticed, as it drew the attention of the Gambia Radio and Television Service, the country's national broadcaster and foreign visitors alike.

Notably, the Monkey Park plays a pivotal role in bolstering ecotourism in the Gambia and the TIKA project aspires to amplify its impact, both in preserving wildlife and enhancing tourism revenues.