Türkiye's state-run aid agency Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) hosted an iftar, a dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast, and distributed Eid gifts among orphans and special children at a ceremony in Pakistan's port city of Karachi.

Around 150 children and representatives from 20 local nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) were invited to the ceremony, which was attended by Kamran Tessori, the governor of Sindh province, of which Karachi is the capital; Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah; Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu, and TIKA's Karachi coordinator, Halil Ibrahim Başaran, according to a statement issued by the Turkish aid agency on Saturday.

Tessori spoke at the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of caring for orphans and special needs children and appreciating the NGOs that work in this regard.

He thanked TIKA for bringing together special children at the iftar dinner program.

Shah said in his remarks that his government is focusing on educational and other programs to improve the well-being of special children across the province.

Sangu expressed his pleasure in hosting the iftar dinner program for what he referred to as the "most beautiful children of Karachi."

"This sacred month challenges us to live by the highest moral standards, to speak truthfully, act justly, and extend compassion, love, tolerance and help to those in need,” he added.

Başaran said in his remarks that NGOs play an important role in social development and that development would be incomplete without them.

The program ended with the distribution of Eid gifts by the Sindh chief minister and governor.

Meanwhile, a similar Iftar dinner program was also held for special children in Islamabad.

TIKA provided Ramadan food packages to 2,000 families in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Kotli, Karachi and Dadu during the holy Islamic month.

TIKA, in collaboration with Pakistan Baitulmal, organizes daily iftar dinners for around 1,000 needy people in Karachi.