The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is providing support for a project aimed at developing the beekeeping sector in Palestine.

According to a written statement from TIKA, the protocol for the program aimed at developing the beekeeping sector in Palestine was signed at a ceremony held at the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture.

The program will be carried out in cooperation with the Palestinian Beekeeping Council, the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture, the Palestinian Ministry of Education, Birzeit University and the Arab Agricultural Engineers Association.

The project aims to provide beekeeping training to women and youth living in rural areas to help them gain skills and generate income. Additionally, the program plans to increase the production capacity and promote the export of products such as pollen, propolis and beeswax.

In the first phase of the program, beekeeping materials and equipment were provided to eight agricultural vocational high schools and 13 agricultural provincial directorates in various regions of Palestine.

The project's second phase plans to train approximately 300 teachers, students and citizens at agricultural vocational high schools in Ramallah, Tulkarim and Hebron annually.

In his speech at the ceremony, Palestinian Minister of Agriculture Rizk Selimiye emphasized the role of beekeeping in Palestinian agriculture, noting that the sector faces many challenges.

Selimiye highlighted the importance of the protocol and expressed hopes for the program to be implemented in Gaza as well, thanking Türkiye and the Turkish people for their support.

Türkiye's consul general in Jerusalem, Ismail Çobanoğlu, also stated that TIKA’s large-scale projects in Palestine contribute to the country’s economic development.

Çobanoğlu noted that this beekeeping program is important for food security, economic development and employment.

Palestinian Deputy Minister of Education Basri Salih emphasized the long-standing cooperation with TIKA and highlighted the critical role of such projects in combating unemployment.

Beekeeping is an essential agricultural sector in Palestine, with over 2,500 beekeepers producing around 400 tons of honey annually and providing seasonal employment for more than 5,000 people.

Palestinian honey is known for its distinct taste but is sold at high prices due to limited production and can only meet domestic market demand. The sector's share in exports is quite limited.