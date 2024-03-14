The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) will distribute hot meals for iftar throughout the holy month of Ramadan in the camps in Cox's Bazar, where Rohingya Muslim refugees are housed in Bangladesh.

According to a written statement by TIKA on Wednesday, Türkiye continues to provide assistance to Rohingya refugees who were forced to flee to Bangladesh after the violent events in Myanmar's Rakhine state in August 2017.

As part of the program, TIKA will continue to distribute hot meals to 1,000 Rohingya families living in camps in Cox's Bazar throughout the Ramadan month from the distribution point established earlier.

It is expected that more than 20,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees in the camps will benefit from the iftar program, which has been ongoing every Ramadan since 2017.

TIKA is a government agency responsible for coordinating Türkiye's official development assistance to other countries. It focuses on a wide range of areas, including education, health, agriculture and infrastructure and operates in countries around the world to support development projects and promote Turkish culture and language.