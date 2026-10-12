Türkiye's Touristic Eastern Express will operate 70 trips between Ankara and Kars during the 2026-2027 winter season, with services beginning Dec. 21, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said Sunday.

The Ankara-Kars services will run from Dec. 21, 2026, to March 10, 2027, while return journeys from Kars to Ankara will operate from Dec. 23, 2026, to March 12, 2027.

The train will make 35 trips in each direction, offering passengers opportunities to explore historical, cultural and natural attractions along its route through sightseeing stops.

On the Ankara-Kars route, the train will stop for sightseeing in Erzincan and Erzurum in eastern Türkiye, while passengers traveling from Kars to Ankara will have sightseeing stops in Iliç in Erzincan province, Divriği in Sivas province and Sivas in central Türkiye.

Individual ticket sales will begin Oct. 26, with tickets available through the sales channels of TCDD Taşımacılık, Türkiye's state-owned rail passenger operator, Uraloğlu said.

Trains traveling from Ankara to Kars will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while services from Kars to Ankara will run on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The Touristic Eastern Express will feature sleeper and dining cars. Each sleeper car will contain 10 cabins, each with two beds, while a separate dining car will serve passengers throughout the journey.

The service combines long-distance rail travel with sightseeing opportunities, allowing passengers to discover destinations along the route.