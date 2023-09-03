The Tropical Butterfly Garden in the Selçuklu district of central Konya, which is home to a diverse butterfly species and flourishing live plants, welcomed an astounding 117,734 visitors, marking a historic high compared to the same period the previous year in July.

Established in 2015, the Konya Tropical Butterfly Garden has steadily grown in popularity over the years, drawing not only domestic tourists but also international visitors and tour operators.

In an official statement issued by the municipality, it was confirmed that this botanical gem has solidified its status as a premier destination.

This notable surge in visitor numbers represents an impressive record-breaking achievement for the garden, outpacing the figures from July in the prior year.

The exterior view of Tropical Butterfly Garden, Konya, Türkiye, Feb. 10, 2022. (Photo by Sisa Bodani)

Selçuklu Mayor Ahmet Pekyatımcı expressed his delight, saying: "Our Konya Tropical Butterfly Garden has had the honor of hosting an unprecedented number of guests. The life cycle of butterflies is nothing short of a marvel, and our visitors are fortunate to witness this enchanting transformation as butterflies emerge from their cocoons. Throughout June, July, and August, our garden experienced a remarkable influx of visitors, culminating in this July record of 117,734 guests. In total, our garden has now hosted an impressive 437,255 visitors. By surpassing last July's record, we have once again raised the bar for our garden's success."

Since its inauguration, the Konya Tropical Butterfly Garden has welcomed a grand total of 2.9 million visitors, reaffirming its status as a beloved cultural and natural attraction in the region. With its captivating display of butterfly species and lush botanical surroundings, this garden promises to continue enchanting visitors from near and far for years to come.