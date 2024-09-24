Salt extracted from Türkiye’s largest salt deposits, covering an area of approximately 1,665 square kilometers in Lake Tuz, is exported to more than 50 countries.

Lake Tuz, Türkiye’s second-largest lake, continues to attract attention with its impressive natural structure and rare bird species. Located about 150 kilometers from Ankara, the lake also holds one of the largest salt reserves in Türkiye.

Due to its location in a closed basin with no outflow, Lake Tuz experiences an intense evaporation process, which has shaped its unique geological features over thousands of years. The salt extracted from the lake contributes to Türkiye’s economy and is one of the main elements forming its natural beauty.

Speaking to the Ihlas News Agency (IHA), Ömer Çetiner, General Manager of Koyuncu Salt, detailed the salt production processes.

He emphasized that Lake Tuz is a natural resource that borders three cities, saying: “This place is truly a natural treasure. It’s a great fortune for our country. Lake Tuz is located in Şereflikoçhisar district of Ankara, right in the heart of Central Anatolia. We are in the region with the lowest elevation in Central Anatolia."

"During winter, snow and rainwater dissolve the salt rock zones beneath the lake and bring them to the surface. In the summer, starting from March to April, the water evaporates due to the sun's heat, causing the water to precipitate. Each year, we harvest the precipitated salt in the same way, using special cutting machines, just like harvesting crops," he added.

Çetiner noted that salt can be sold in various forms and that it is supplied as raw material to municipalities, public institutions, and the General Directorate of Highways, where it is used as snow and winter combat salt. He also mentioned that in their current facilities, the salt undergoes washing and some chemical processes before being turned into mechanically refined salt through drying.

"We produce approximately 400,000 tons of mechanically refined salt annually, with the chemical industry, especially the detergent sector, being the main buyer," he said.

Çetiner highlighted that salt is sourced from three different places: rock salt, the lake salt where they are currently operating, and sea salt from Izmir. "Lake Tuz meets 70% of Türkiye’s salt needs. It’s a huge resource; the remaining 30% comes from sea salt and rock salt. In terms of purity and cleanliness, it is always the purest."

"We have an organic, clean lake free from environmental and plastic pollution, as well as human waste. This is true worldwide, as salt lakes are rare and not connected to the sea, protecting them from chemical contamination, we are fortunate to have such a resource," he explained.

Çetiner shared that this year's planned harvest is 1.5 million tons. "We are currently in the middle of the harvest season, which we plan to complete by November 15. We began in early August and based on the data we have, we expect to finish by November 15. By then, we will have harvested around 1.5 million tons of salt. As Koyuncu Salt, we export 50% of the products we obtain here to more than 50 countries worldwide,” he said.

The salt harvest at Lake Tuz, which is of great importance both for biodiversity in the region and for tourism, is expected to continue until Nov.15 this year.