A popular tourist pick known for its natural landscapes and serene getaways, the northern province of Bolu is currently grappling with the sweltering consequences of what meteorological data deems the hottest summer in a century.

Renowned as a haven for those seeking respite from the heat, Bolu has now fallen victim to an unwelcome drought, the result of scanty precipitation. Forest engineer Barış Bolat remarked, "Once accustomed to regular rainfall during these days, Bolu now confronts an unprecedented wave of scorching temperatures."

Covering an impressive 65% of the city's expanse, Bolu's lush forests have begun exhibiting signs of drought, the once vibrant hues transitioning to a somber yellow. The mercury soared to an alarming 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) this summer, marking the highest recorded temperature in the last 94 years. Under the force of gusts, the fading leaves gently descended to the earth.

Bolat, while addressing the root of the issue, pointed out Bolu's diminished rainfall. He expounded on the shifting climate, noting: "The extremity of these temperatures has left the soil parched and devoid of moisture. Scarce water reserves remain underground, unable to satiate the thirst of the land. The fading leaves mirror the struggle of plants to secure adequate nutrients, ultimately triggering an unwitting shift in the climate."

The realm of agriculture has borne the brunt. Bolat underscored the noticeable drop in yield, coupled with an alarming surge in insect damage. The impact of excessive heat was evident in the scarcity of fruit on most trees, a stark contrast to their bountiful yield in years past. Bolat's own observations from his nursery revealed an unprecedented level of insect damage, exacerbating the untimely yellowing of leaves. He emphasized on the need for further investigation, refraining from attributing the phenomenon solely to water shortage or insect infestation.

Warning of dire consequences, Bolat highlighted the repercussions of prolonged hot weather on Bolu's verdant ecosystem. He cautioned: "Comparing the state of affairs from just a year ago to the present, the signs of climate change are evident. Continuing down this trajectory, diminishing yields and desiccated trees are an inevitable fate. From leaf to bark, root to trunk, the parched trees herald the looming loss of Bolu's iconic greenery, a defining facet of its allure."