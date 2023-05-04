The Water Efficiency/Productivity and Water Sustainability Action Plan (2023-2033), which was prepared within the scope of the National Water Efficiency Mobilization, to provide a water efficiency roadmap for all sectors and stakeholders in Türkiye, was published in the Official Gazette on Thursday.

Within the framework of adaptation to climate change, the plan ensures sustainable water welfare, maintaining healthy and quality living standards, and a comprehensive delivery plan for the government’s approach to halting and reversing water-related issues.

There are four main objectives of the plan: Urban water usage, agricultural water usage, industrial water usage and water usage in all other sectors. In addition, improving urban, agricultural and industrial water use, expanding alternative water resources (gray water use, rainwater harvesting), reducing water limits, affordable water pricing, improving institutional capacity, cooperation, training and awareness activities are on the agenda, as stated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Meanwhile, the ministry set targets to reduce water loss rates to 25% in all municipalities by 2033, and to 10% by 2040 in local administrations, while increasing irrigation efficiency to 60% by 2030 and to 65% by 2050 by extending practices that increase agricultural water use.

Water scarcity has become an increasingly vital issue in Türkiye as the country has been classified among "water-scarce" nations. An expanding population, urbanization and changing living standards have exacerbated the issue even further.

Therefore, it is necessary to develop a roadmap to boost water usage efficiency in all sectors, especially the urban, agricultural and industrial sectors.

Activities carried out within the scope of the mobilization, the documents prepared and other related information can be accessed via the suverimliligi.gov.tr website.