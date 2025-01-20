The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has completed its "First Five-Year Provincial Action Plans" under the Zero Waste Blue initiative, collecting 245,000 tons of marine litter – enough to fill 20,500 trucks – over five years.

Launched by first lady Emine Erdoğan on June 10, 2019, the Zero Waste Blue initiative focuses on combating marine debris through localized strategies. A directive issued by the ministry ensures marine litter collection in 28 coastal provinces, emphasizing region-specific measures to prevent litter at its source and clean coastal areas, sea surfaces and the seabed.

The action plans include nationwide awareness campaigns and educational programs promoting marine conservation.

In 2024 alone, 25,480 tons of marine litter were removed. The waste, which includes persistent pollutants such as plastic bags, bottles, fishing nets, single-use plastics and cigarette butts, was disposed of through environmentally friendly methods.

With the implementation of the "Second Five-Year Provincial Action Plans" in 2025, efforts to tackle marine pollution are set to intensify. The initiative aims to mitigate the harmful impact of marine debris on ecosystems and promote sustainable practices along Türkiye’s coastlines.

Türkiye has launched the comprehensive Zero Waste Project to introduce recycling to the masses and raise awareness about the increasing pollution. The country has saved tons of plastic and made its seas cleaner, with thousands of buildings, residencies and companies implementing recycling into their waste disposal policies.

The program aims to promote the efficient use of the planet's finite resources, aiming to curb and even eliminate waste by separating it from the source for recycling. The Zero Waste Project was first launched at the Beştepe Presidential Complex and went into effect in various government ministries throughout 2017, later spreading to the municipalities, several private companies and specific public institutions, including schools and hospitals.