Preparations for the Deposit Management System (DYS), a crucial component of the Zero Waste Project launched and advocated by first lady Emine Erdoğan, are nearing completion.

This system, designed to minimize waste and promote resource efficiency, has entered the pilot phase nationwide. Under the supervision of the Turkish Environment Agency (TUÇA), deposit return points will be established and operational soon. These points will enable consumers to return single-use packaging made of glass, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and aluminum. Upon return, consumers will receive reimbursements via a mobile app, subject to the system's verification of the package's shape, size and the special DYS logo.

To ensure the system's efficacy, disposable packaging will feature the DYS logo for easy identification. These logos are printed using special, non-reproducible ink, under the control of authorized manufacturers, to prevent counterfeiting.

Companies are swiftly adapting to these requirements, with products bearing the DYS logo already appearing on shelves. Companies will pay these deposits for each product, collecting deposit fees through sales.

Consumer participation is pivotal to the system. Therefore, plans include installing 30,000 deposit return points across the country within three years, with fees included in product prices and refunded upon return.

Deposit return machines will be installed across markets, restaurants and hotels for convenience. The machines will sort the collected packages, which will then be transferred to warehouse centers, verification facilities, and recycling plants by authorized carriers.

This initiative anticipates an annual volume of 20 billion returned packages, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 37,000 tons and conserving a significant amount of energy.

Additionally, around 20,000 people are expected to be directly employed, and a significant contribution will be made to the management of the current account deficit by significantly reducing the annual import volume of raw materials of beverage packaging.