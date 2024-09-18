The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) has announced the "Life Tables, 2021-2023" statistics.

According to the data, the life expectancy at birth in Türkiye is determined to be 77.3 years, this figure is a decrease from 77.5 years recorded for the period 2020-2022.

Life expectancy at birth is 74.7 years for men and 80 years for women, indicating that women live longer than men by 5.3 years.

The average remaining life expectancy for a 15-year-old, which marks the beginning of working age, is 63.5 years, for men, this is 60.9 years, and for women, it is 66.1 years.

For a 30-year-old in Türkiye, the average remaining life expectancy is 49.1 years, with 46.6 years for men and 51.5 years for women, the difference in life expectancy between men and women at this age is 4.9 years.

At age 50, the average remaining life expectancy in Türkiye is 30.1 years, with 27.8 years for men and 32.3 years for women.

For a 65-year-old in Türkiye, the average remaining life expectancy is 17.4 years, with 15.7 years for men and 19 years for women, women at age 65 are expected to live 3.3 years longer than men.

The province with the highest life expectancy at birth is Tunceli, at 80.8 years, it is followed by Şırnak and Mardin with 79.7 years each.

The province with the lowest life expectancy at birth is Kilis, at 76.1 years, followed by Gaziantep with 76.2 years and Adana with 76.8 years.

For men, the province with the highest life expectancy at birth is Tunceli, at 78.1 years, followed by Mardin with 77.1 years and Bingöl with 77 years. Kilis has the lowest life expectancy at birth for men, at 73.2 years, followed by Gaziantep at 73.6 years, and Kırklareli, Edirne and Adana at 74 years.

For women, Tunceli again has the highest life expectancy at birth at 83.6 years, followed by Şırnak with 83.3 years and Muğla with 82.5 years, the provinces with the lowest life expectancy at birth for women are Gaziantep with 78.7 years, Kilis with 79.1 years, and Kütahya and Hatay with 79.2 years each.

Istanbul, with the highest population, has a life expectancy at birth of 78.6 years, above the national average, this value is 75.8 years for men and 81.3 years for women.

Ankara also surpasses the national average with a life expectancy at birth of 79.2 years. For men, it is 76.5 years and for women, it is 81.8 years.

An analysis of life expectancy by education level in Türkiye shows that life expectancy increases as education level rises. Individuals with lower educational attainment have shorter life expectancies at all ages, while those with higher education levels have longer life expectancies.

When examining life expectancy by education level for both genders, it is noted that life expectancy increases with higher education levels. The difference in life expectancy between a 30-year-old with less than secondary education and one with higher education is around five years.