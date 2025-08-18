The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) has published its first-ever “Socioeconomic Level 2023” bulletin on Aug. 18, providing the most comprehensive analysis to date of household social and economic status across Türkiye.

The study, which analyzed data from over 26 million households using records from 2022, 2023 and 2024, offers new insights into regional disparities and the distribution of wealth and opportunity nationwide.

According to the report, only 1.1% of households in Türkiye are classified in the highest socioeconomic level, while 11% fall into the upper group, and the remaining households are distributed across middle and lower levels.

The findings highlight the concentration of wealth in major metropolitan areas, particularly Istanbul, where 28.6% of households in the highest and upper socioeconomic groups reside. Ankara follows with 11.5% and Izmir with 6.7%, while Bursa and Antalya account for 3.9% and 3.3%, respectively.

The district-level analysis underscores these disparities further. Çankaya in Ankara stands out as the leading district, hosting 4.1% of Türkiye’s highest and upper-level households.

Kadıköy in Istanbul ranks second with 2.4%, followed by Yenimahalle in Ankara at 1.9%. Other districts with high socioeconomic scores include Beşiktaş and Bakırköy in Istanbul, Nilüfer in Bursa and Güzelbahçe in Izmir.

By contrast, the lowest-ranked districts reflect more limited economic opportunities. Çamoluk in Giresun, Derebucak in Konya, Doğanşar in Sivas, Felahiye in Kayseri, Dikmen in Sinop, Pınarbaşı in Kastamonu, and Bayramören in Çankırı were identified as the districts with the lowest average socioeconomic levels.

These findings point to persistent inequalities between urban centers and rural or less-developed regions.

The bulletin, which integrates both social and economic indicators, provides a more holistic perspective on household well-being than previous analyses. Experts say the data can serve as a guide for policymaking, targeting social support programs, and guiding investment in infrastructure and public services where they are most needed.

The TurkStat findings reveal that while Türkiye has made progress in economic development, significant gaps remain. Wealth and social resources are highly concentrated in certain cities and districts, reinforcing the need for policies that promote equitable growth across the country.