A “Cooperation Protocol” was officially signed on Friday between the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and the Zero Waste Foundation to enhance evidence-based environmental policies and carry out zero waste initiatives more effectively in line with sustainable development goals. The protocol was signed in a ceremony held in Istanbul by TurkStat President Erhan Çetinkaya and Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Ağırbaş.

The protocol aims to ensure that data on zero waste is collected, analyzed and shared with the public in a healthy, reliable and high-quality manner. In addition, TurkStat will provide its expertise and technical support to the establishment and functioning of the “Zero Waste Data Center,” which will operate under the Zero Waste Foundation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Samed Ağırbaş highlighted the importance of this collaboration for Türkiye’s sustainability efforts. “This cooperation protocol with the Turkish Statistical Institute marks a critical milestone in our journey toward a sustainable future."

"The Zero Waste Movement, initiated in 2017 under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan and incorporated into the United Nations framework in 2019, now operates in 193 countries worldwide. With the international Zero Waste Data Center collaboration, our work has reached a new level,” Ağırbaş said.

He added that March 30 was declared Zero Waste Day by a United Nations General Assembly decision in 2022. The same decision established a council to advise the U.N. secretary-general and member states on zero-waste strategies.

“The U.N. Zero Waste Advisory Board’s recommendations inspire the world in the field of zero waste. As the Zero Waste Foundation, we work intensively with U.N. member states. Our International Zero Waste Data Center is also supported by the U.N. Environment Program and several U.N. organizations. We strongly believe in the importance of academic research and reliable data. Through this protocol, we will regularly process data on zero waste, environmental protection and climate change in all 81 provinces of Türkiye. We will continuously review and improve our initiatives based on this data,” he noted.

Ağırbaş emphasized the importance of public participation in these initiatives. “Our citizens and institutions will regularly share this data to help develop new strategies. We believe that the opinions of all 85 million citizens are important. We aim to meet citizens on common ground through consultation and collective decision-making."

"Zero waste, environmental and climate change issues are above politics, and for this reason, we hold regular meetings with all stakeholders. We listen to citizens’ requests, review our programs based on their feedback, and develop new road maps and strategies to ensure a more prosperous Türkiye and a more livable environment for future generations,” he said.

He also underlined the urgency of the global environmental situation. “If we do not take action today, tomorrow may bring serious disasters. The world is heading toward a waste crisis and a climate crisis. We strive to raise awareness and implement solutions worldwide. In Türkiye, we collaborate with ministries on water conservation, water efficiency and reducing food waste."

He continued: "Today, we are announcing the establishment of our data center, which will provide the foundation for all our work in zero waste, environmental protection and climate change. We signed this protocol at the Istanbul Environment Center, established in cooperation with the U.N. Environment Program."

"I hope this signature brings positive outcomes. I want to thank TurkStat's president and the TurkStat team, and I extend our gratitude to our founder and honorary president, first lady Emine Erdoğan, for her guidance and vision,” Ağırbaş added.

Çetinkaya also underlined the significance of this initiative for national and global environmental action. “Environmental and climate issues have become the world’s main agenda. Climate change and biodiversity loss increasingly affect our daily lives. TurkStat conducts important work in this area in accordance with international principles."

"Together with the Ministry of Environment, we collect data from municipalities, private sector institutions and households, which we share with international organizations on behalf of Türkiye. Environmental issues are no longer political; they have become global priorities. This requires a broad campaign and active participation of all stakeholders. Civil society organizations and academia must work together with public institutions in this process,” Çetinkaya said.

He emphasized the role of the Zero Waste Foundation in leading this effort. “Having a foundation like this, established by the first lady and supported by government leadership, motivates us. Working together with such a foundation, integrating academia, will allow us to create initiatives that benefit our nation and the world. This collaboration brings excitement and determination to contribute effectively to environmental protection,” he concluded.