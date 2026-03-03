Women leaders from business, sports, arts, and politics will gather at the Turkuvaz Media Group on March 4, 2026, for the “Strong Women of Türkiye Summit,” organized as part of International Women’s Day week. The event aims to showcase the transformative role of women in Türkiye’s social, economic, and cultural life.

The summit will feature discussions on women’s leadership journeys, achievements in sports, creative contributions in the arts, and representation in politics. Experts and professionals from diverse sectors will share insights into the challenges women face and the opportunities available for driving change in their fields. The event is designed to provide audiences with both inspiration and practical perspectives on empowering women across society.

The program will include opening remarks, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, concluding with a live music performance and an iftar dinner, emphasizing solidarity and cultural engagement. Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş will deliver the closing speech, underlining the government’s commitment to supporting women’s leadership and participation in Türkiye’s development.

Organized with main sponsorship from Halkbank, Takas Istanbul, Türk Altın, Türk Telekom, and Vakıfbank, co-sponsored by Turkish Airlines (THY), and supported by Rams, the summit aims to underline women’s pivotal role in Türkiye’s economic, social, and cultural development while offering inspiring stories and impactful messages to the public.