The recent "21st Century Municipalism Local Governments Summit," organized by the Turkuvaz Media Group, served as a pivotal platform for an in-depth exploration of Türkiye's local governance structure and the prospective initiatives on the horizon.

The summit commenced with opening speeches delivered by Metin Algül, A Haber News coordinator, and Refik Tuzcuoğlu, deputy minister of environment, urbanization and climate change, setting the stage for an engaging discourse. Notably, Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Mehmet Özhaseki also attended the event.

In his address, Tuzcuoğlu underscored the transformative evolution of urbanism, emphasizing its newfound significance within society. He articulated: "Urbanism today holds a pivotal and multilayered role in shaping the lives of individuals and communities. What we perceive as a city has evolved into a reflection of civilization."

Highlighting the pivotal shift in the perception of municipal governance and urban planning in Türkiye, Tuzcuoğlu pointed to the 1994 local elections as the onset of a significant era. He recalled, "This transformation commenced when our president assumed office as the mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. It marked the beginning of a period where our cities gradually began to address and resolve long-standing issues."

Drawing an analogy, he likened this transformation to a stone cast into a calm pond, creating ripples that extended across Anatolian cities and reverberated throughout Türkiye, influencing nationwide municipal reforms and progress.

Tuzcuoğlu highlighted the significant strides made in the transformation of 2.2 million independent units since 2012, noting that while 400,000 units remain ongoing, substantial resources totaling TL 480 billion ($16.47 billion) have been allocated to this endeavor. Stressing the urgency of the situation, he emphasized that out of the 36 million independent sections, 6 million are at risk, with 2 million necessitating immediate transformation.

Specifically addressing Istanbul, Tuzcuoğlu mentioned the successful completion of 800,000 independent sections in the city but emphasized the need for expeditious progress. He outlined meticulous preparations, including the establishment of an Urban Transformation Directorate, subdivided into three sections, with one solely focused on the Marmara region. He asserted, "Our aim is to cultivate cities that prioritize safety, identity, smart technology, and eco-friendly evolution in this era of Turkish transformation."

Algül highlighted the impact of globalization, stating that countries worldwide are influenced by even the slightest alterations. He stressed the crucial role of local governments in ensuring quality and efficient services, expanding beyond traditional municipal functions. According to Algül, contemporary municipal responsibilities encompass broader societal development concerns, extending to areas such as transportation, urban planning, infrastructure development and community welfare.

Algül affirmed, "Local governments aren't solely responsible for conventional services but are equally accountable for addressing society's evolving social needs and challenges."

In the forthcoming era, municipalities are set to delve extensively into critical issues such as seismic resilience, urban transformation and the vital concepts of "resilient cities" and "healthy cities." Moreover, municipal discourse is poised to focus significantly on climate change mitigation strategies and addressing drought-related concerns.

During the "Zero Waste Management in Municipality" panel, moderated by Tahir İnan, prominent figures including Üsküdar Mayor Hilmi Türkmen, Tuzla Mayor Şadi Yazıcı and Ümraniye Mayor İsmet Yıldırım shared their insights. Türkmen emphasized the imperative nature of adopting a zero-waste lifestyle as an essential facet of Turkey's societal ethos.

