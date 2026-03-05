Turkuvaz Media Group on Tuesday hosted the “Strong Women of a Strong Turkiye Summit” in Istanbul on the occasion of March 8 Women’s Day, bringing together women who have made notable achievements across business, sports, arts and public administration.

The event, attended by Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, focused on women’s roles in economic, social and cultural life, while sharing inspiring success stories and strategies for the future.

Göktaş emphasized that empowering women is central to Turkiye’s development objectives. She highlighted initiatives supporting women’s access to knowledge, opportunities and production spaces as essential for enhancing national competitiveness.

“A country’s development is shaped by how effectively women can access knowledge, opportunities, representation and production,” Göktaş said. She also noted that the 2024-2028 Women’s Empowerment Strategy Document and Action Plan, enacted under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, reflects Turkiye’s commitment to supporting women across all sectors.

The minister discussed new measures aimed at balancing work and family life. A legislative proposal currently under review would extend paid maternity leave from 16 to 24 weeks for women and provide 10 days for fathers.

“Our goal is to enhance women’s potential through permanent mechanisms and strong institutional structures, spreading the success stories from this summit across Turkiye,” Göktaş added.

Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Izmir deputy Şebnem Bursalı, reflecting on her transition from a long media career to politics, underscored the importance of women’s visibility in the workforce.

“During my 29 years at Turkuvaz Media Group, I witnessed an organizational culture that empowered women. Today, women represent over 45% of employees, including leadership positions. I am proud to continue serving under a leadership that sees women as central in politics under President Erdoğan,” Bursalı said.

The summit also addressed structural challenges for women in business. Esra Oksay, founding chair of the Women Employers’ Union (KADIN TIS), noted that women comprise only 12% of business owners in Turkiye. While women’s workforce participation has increased in recent years, Oksay emphasized the need for expanded access to finance, mentorship programs and leadership roles to accelerate progress.

