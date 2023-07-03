A group of 36 orphans, along with their foster families, who were rendered homeless by the catastrophic flooding triggered by the Kakhovka Dam and Hydroelectric Power Plant explosion in Ukraine, have found solace in Antalya. The children, who were evacuated from Ukraine starting from March last year through the combined efforts of first lady Emine Erdoğan and Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska, have been primarily resettled in various cities within Türkiye, with Antalya being a key destination.

The explosion at the Kakhovka Dam, situated in the conflict-ridden Kherson region, led to the flooding of hundreds of homes, including orphanages. In response, Türkiye opened its arms to embrace these displaced children and their foster families, providing them with a safe haven. The group of 36 individuals, consisting of 23 orphaned children and their foster families, were transported to the Manavgat district of Antalya via Moldova and accommodated in local hotels.

Yana Nahorna, the coordinator of the "Childhood Without War" project, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the ongoing evacuation of children from Ukraine to Türkiye. Nahorna highlighted that the process of housing the children in hotels within Antalya's Manavgat and Kemer districts is underway, with approximately 700 children currently being accommodated in three hotels. She mentioned that another convoy from Kherson arrived yesterday morning, further emphasizing the urgency and scale of the situation.

A homeless and orphaned child is brought to Antalya after the dam explosion in Ukraine, Türkiye, July 3, 2023. (AA Photo)

Nahorna expressed that the children will receive the necessary support from volunteers and psychologists to help them overcome the traumas of war. These children have been living in constant fear and uncertainty, their lives and homes torn apart. The effects of the conflict have left them in a state of shock. Nahorna stressed the importance of providing assistance and expressed gratitude to the Republic of Türkiye for its unwavering support in this humanitarian effort.

In the coming days, three additional convoys are expected to arrive from the region, with plans to house them in local hotels. Galyna Shkrebeta, one of the foster families caring for the children, shared her experience of looking after nine orphans. Shkrebeta disclosed that her youngest child is only 6 years old, and they have spent months living in fear within the war-torn zone. While she expressed relief at being in Türkiye, she admitted that any sudden sound reminiscent of an explosion still terrifies her.

Sofia Kononçuk, 14, shared her harrowing experience, saying: "I was terrified there. We endured daily gunfire and bombardments. I witnessed unspeakable horrors, living in constant fear. I am incredibly grateful to be here."

The collapse of the Kakhovka Dam wall, under Russian control, on June 6, resulted in extensive flooding of villages and parts of a nearby city in Ukraine. This incident posed a significant threat to Europe's largest nuclear power plant and the region's drinking water supplies, prompting the urgent evacuation of residents from both sides of the conflict. The dam breach has added a devastating new dimension to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has now entered its 16th month. Ukrainian forces were reportedly launching a much-anticipated counteroffensive across more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of the front line in the east and south.

As the international community continues to grapple with the fallout from this catastrophic event, Türkiye's efforts to provide sanctuary and support for displaced Ukrainian orphans and their foster families stand as a testament to the power of compassion in times of crisis.