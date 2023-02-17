A candlelight vigil was organized in London to pay tribute to the victims and missing individuals of the devastating earthquakes that occurred in Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6.

During the commemorative event, the message "Stand with Syria and Türkiye" was projected on London's iconic landmark Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square.

The event included lighting candles and collecting donations for the earthquake victims and aimed to show solidarity with the people of the two countries.

At least 38,044 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country's disaster agency said early Friday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Şanlıurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.