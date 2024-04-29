Türkiye's ULAK Communications Inc. will establish a pioneering research laboratory in the field of "6G and beyond" technologies in the second half of the year with the support of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK).

According to the information obtained by Anadolu Agency's (AA) correspondent from ULAK Communication Inc., patents and standards are important in the field of informatics, especially mobile communication systems.

Research shows that one of the main factors determining countries' innovation capabilities is the intellectual property rights resulting from R&D studies and related patent applications.

While patents play a major role in determining technology trends, the increase in patent protection directly contributes to the economic development of countries.

When the patents in the field of 5G technologies are examined, it is noteworthy that China (Huawei, ZTE, CATT, MediaTek, China Mobile), South Korea (Samsung, LG Electronics), Sweden (Ericsson), Finland (Nokia), the U.S. (Qualcomm, Intel, Motorola) and Japan (NTT Docomo, NEC) dominate the patent families.

Strategic importance of 6G

In the field of information and communication technologies in Türkiye, it is strategically important to create patent families, especially for 6G.

For this reason, ULAK Communication Inc. has developed a business model that prioritizes creating intellectual and industrial property rights for 6G through research studies carried out in cooperation with the university and industry.

Thus, the goal is to create patent families for mobile communication systems, standardize them, market them under license or transform them into production under their own brands.

The effective creation of the ULAK patent pool and its ability to be marketed abroad are expected to make ULAK a global player in mobile communication technologies.

In this context, a pioneering research laboratory in the "6G and beyond" communication technologies field will be established within ULAK in the second half of the year with the support of TÜBİTAK.

The laboratory will carry out a wide range of basic research on non-terrestrial network technologies in which satellite and mobile communication systems work together, as well as public security and smart transportation sectors.

The research is expected to significantly contribute to developing domestic and national technologies in 6G and beyond.