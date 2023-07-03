Designed to attract adrenaline enthusiasts and enhance interest in the region during the hot summer months, the adventure park established in one of the top ski holiday destinations in Türkiye – Uludağ – welcomes thousands of adrenaline enthusiasts, the owner operating the facility noted Monday.

Sarıalan, which is located some 30 kilometers (18 miles) away from Bursa city center, became a frequent destination for both local and foreign holidaymakers owing to its natural beauty and clean air.

At an altitude of 1,600 meters (5,249 feet), the park, surrounded by pine trees, mesmerizes visitors with its captivating natural scenery.

Built on an area encompassing approximately 16 decares of land, the park was transformed from a privately-owned enterprise into an enthralling adventure track, following the "build-operate" model devised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry's General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks.

The facility, which commenced operations two years ago, offers a variety of adrenaline-pumping activities such as ziplining, a giant swing, a rope track, a zip coaster, a catapult and a climbing wall.

The business owner, Mehmet Arı, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they established this area to bring diversity to summer activities in Uludağ, which is renowned as one of the most preferred winter resorts in the country.

"Uludağ is one of the most beautiful regions of Türkiye. However, summer activities were somewhat limited. I think we have addressed this gap with our business striving to create memorable and happy moments for our guests," Arı said.

Highlighting the scientific evidence that supports the health benefits of Uludağ as an "oxygen reservoir," Arı also emphasized the mountain's strategic location, serving as a midway point between major cities such as Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir.

"This is one of the reasons why both local and international visitors favor Uludağ," he added.

"We host around 3,000 guests daily and around 10,000 on weekends. We host guests from the Middle East. We have visitors from countries such as Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia," Arı said.

He also noted the facility has also garnered remarkable interest and demand from Europe, as well as from the visitors arriving from Russia.

"We believe that we give our visitors a full adrenaline rush," Arı underlined.

Talip Aran, one of the park's visitors, expressed his delight in trying out the various tracks, recounting his exhilarating experience traversing a 25-meter gap. Aran declared that it was an incredible and fun experience.